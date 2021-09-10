2022 Mazda CX-5 Alleged Facelift Spotted in the Wild With a Few Design Changes

Mazda is working on a facelift of the second-generation CX-5 SUV. The model is expected to be revealed later this year, with it set to reach showrooms in 2022. Until then, images of a redesigned Mazda CX-5 have appeared online. They might reveal the 2022 Mazda CX-5 facelift, or the prototype in question might be a different version of the Japanese SUV.
The facelift of the CX-5 is supposed to stay on the market for up to two years, if not longer, while the Japanese brand finishes the development of the third generation. The latter will be an all-new model, which is supposed to be based on a new rear-wheel-drive platform that will also bring a new inline-six-cylinder engine.
First, let us analyze the model that was spotted in the wild in an undisclosed location. As you can observe, the CX-5 has ditched its fog lights in the lower part of the front bumper, which leads to a cleaner look for the compact SUV.
The chromed front grille surround has been extended, as the part appears to be wider than before. We can also observe slightly modified headlights, which come with a new LED signature. The latter involves two C-shaped elements that are linked to the lines of the hood and front grille top ornament.
The rear of the CX-5 in the photo gallery that was first published on autospy.net features fewer changes than the front, but that does not mean we do not have a redesigned set of taillights, along with a modified bumper. The latter comes with more black plastic cladding and altered reflectors, but it still maintains its symmetry with its twin tailpipes.
If we look closely, we can also distinguish two badges written in Chinese at the rear of the two CX-5 models. With that in mind, it might be safe to assume that these two examples might be reserved for the Chinese market. That could mean that Mazda will go for more changes for its CX-5 facelift, which should be revealed in Japan by the end of 2021.
So, is this the 2022 Mazda CX-5 facelift, or just a China-only model? Unfortunately, it is difficult to determine at this time, but we are more inclined to consider it to be the latter rather than the former.
