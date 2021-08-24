Mazda MX-30 Arrives in the U.S. With 100 Miles of Range, $33,470 Price Tag

Mazda says it conceived the MX-30 to have a battery pack that did not compromise the vehicle’s dynamics. As brilliant as it may be in that regard, the fact is that the electric crossover was designed to have a range extender. The car’s presentation in California proves that. Without the extra range the generator should provide, Mazda estimates its official EPA numbers to be 100 miles. Its official price tag is $33,470.

