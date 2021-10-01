2022 Mazda CX-5 Launches With Way Too Many Possible Configurations

Having been unveiled last month, the facelifted Mazda CX-5 is now up for grabs in the United Kingdom, with customer deliveries set to kick off in January.
Sporting revised styling, the updated compact crossover is available in five trim levels, named the SE-L, Newground, Sport, Sport Black, and GT Sport. In turn, these can be configured in numerous ways, with gasoline and diesel engines, front- and all-wheel drive, different packs, and several options.
The on-the-road retail price of the 2022 CX-5 starts at £27,845 ($37,475) for the SE-L, which can be specified with the 165 ps (163 hp / 121 kW) Skyactiv-G gasoline or 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) Skyactiv-D diesel engine. The former has made its debut in the facelifted iteration, and can be ordered across the range. A 194 ps (191 hp / 143 kW) Skyactiv-G is available in the GT Sport. As for the diesel lineup, it comprises of the 150 and 184 ps (148-181 hp / 110-135 kW) powertrains.
If you know your Mazdas, then you will be able to differentiate each grade, as the Newground, for instance, has more rugged silver underguard trims at both ends, black side mirror caps, and 19-inch black wheels. The Sport Black, on the other hand, has glossy black detailing on the wheel arches, door mirrors, side moldings, and grille surround, as well as subtle red accents. Combining a “unified one-color exterior with high-class interior,” the GT Sport flagship has Nappa leather, and genuine woodgrain.
A wireless smartphone charging pad is part of the revisions for the new model year, and the 2022 CX-5 also gets Cruise & Traffic Support, part of the i-Activsense suite of safety gear, which assists the driver in congested traffic. The adaptive LED headlights have also been improved over its predecessor, and are said to “give finer control over light distribution,” according to the Japanese automaker.
Mazda will launch the 2022 CX-5 in the United States this winter. Pricing for that market will be announced in due course.
