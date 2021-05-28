The Darth Vader House Is an Awesome Architectural Take on Star Wars Fandom

5 2021 Mazda CX-30. Hard to Tell Where it Came From, But it’s Headed for Success

3 This 2001 Mazda RX-7 Is a God Tier Rotary Legend, Provides a Deafening Drive

2 93-Year-Old Grandpa Discovers Racing Games, Gets a Chance to Drive His Old Mazda

More on this:

2023 Mazda CX-50 Debut Reportedly Set for 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

Three years ago, Mazda let it slip that it’s developing two platforms for next-generation models. The Small Architecture rolled out with the fourth-gen Mazda3, but the Large Architecture still hasn't launched. 55 photos



Fast forward to the present day, and our friends at Wheels have been tipped about the debut of the CX-50. Their sources understand that November is when the rear- and all-wheel-drive utility vehicle will be presented at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show instead of the Tokyo Motor Show, which has been canceled for the first time in 67 years over the worldwide health crisis.







The cited publication also makes a case for derivates that include a coupe-styled offshoot (CX-60), a three-row variant with a longer wheelbase (CX-70), and a flagship three-row SUV (CX-90). Based on previous reports, the CX-50 is expected with no fewer than five powerplants in the first instance.



Two mild hybrids with 2.5 and 3.0 liters of displacement open the list, along with the SkyActiv-G 2.5T four-cylinder turbo, the SkyActiv-D 2.2-liter turbo diesel, and SkyActiv-D 3.3-liter turbo diesel. There’s no information available for a dedicated hybrid or the plug-in hybrid, which are certain to arrive before the year 2025 when Europe will adopt the Euro 7 emission standard.



Every single powertrain option will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a torque-converter box previewed by patent Two years ago, hearsay suggested that rear- and all-wheel drive are in the pipeline for the CX-50 that will replace the CX-5. The brand-new platform has been confirmed with SkyActiv-X and SkyActiv-D powerplants with a straight-six configuration , including mild hybrids as well as plug-in hybrids.Fast forward to the present day, and our friends at Wheels have been tipped about the debut of the CX-50. Their sources understand that November is when the rear- and all-wheel-drive utility vehicle will be presented at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show instead of the Tokyo Motor Show, which has been canceled for the first time in 67 years over the worldwide health crisis. Wheels further reports that Mazda will launch the CX-50 in the first half of 2022, which means the U.S. will probably get it sometime in the summer or fall for the 2023 model year. Larger than the outgoing CX-5 and augmented by a cab-backward profile, the CX-50 has been seven years in the making.The cited publication also makes a case for derivates that include a coupe-styled offshoot (CX-60), a three-row variant with a longer wheelbase (CX-70), and a flagship three-row(CX-90). Based on previous reports, the CX-50 is expected with no fewer than five powerplants in the first instance.Two mild hybrids with 2.5 and 3.0 liters of displacement open the list, along with the SkyActiv-G 2.5T four-cylinder turbo, the SkyActiv-D 2.2-liter turbo diesel, and SkyActiv-D 3.3-liter turbo diesel. There’s no information available for a dedicated hybrid or the plug-in hybrid, which are certain to arrive before the year 2025 when Europe will adopt the Euro 7 emission standard.Every single powertrain option will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a torque-converter box previewed by patent JP 2020-16272 published by Japan’s patent and trademark office on January 30th last year.

Editor's note: Mazda CX-5 pictured in the gallery. Mazda CX-5 pictured in the gallery.