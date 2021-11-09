Mazda Teases New Crossover, Looks Like the 2022 CX-50 to Us

Mazda took to the World Wide Web to tease a brand new product. The 15-second video, which was uploaded just a few hours ago on Mazda Canada’s official Twitter page, shows a crossover driving through a rain forest and carrying what appears to be a kayak/canoe on its roof.
The clip is accompanied by a short caption that says “there is always a new terrain,” and “the journey begins 11/15,” which is when the vehicle will be officially shown to the world.
So, what are we looking at? In all likelihood, it is the Mazda CX-50, a crossover that was officially confirmed by the Japanese automaker just last month. It will help the company expand its high-riding portfolio, and will share its architecture with the Mazda3 and CX-30.
Production is set to kick off in January 2022, and it appears that the Mazda-Toyota joint venture facility in Huntsville, Alabama, will be charged with putting it together.
Contrary to previous reports, the CX-50 will not replace the CX-5, which recently received its mid-cycle refresh, as it will act as a standalone model. Moreover, it seems that it will be offered strictly in North America, but given the booming demand for such rides, we wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually makes its way to other markets.
Additional details on the new crossover are unknown, but we expect more teasers in the coming days, considering that it will be unveiled in less than a week. In the meantime, we will remind you that Mazda has a host of crossovers in development, so besides the CX-50, it will also launch the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90 next year and in 2023, and all of them will be built around a new platform. You can read more about it here, after hitting the play button on the video embedded down below, of course.
