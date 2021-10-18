Upcoming Mazda CX-50 Crossover Rendered Featuring Modern Yet Conservative Styling

As far as the U.S. market is concerned, Mazda is prepping several new crossover/SUV models, set to arrive in dealerships within the next few years. Among them, the CX-70 and CX-90 duo, both of which are part of the carmaker’s new ‘Large Product Group’. There will however be a smaller option in the upcoming CX-50, which probably won’t feature a third row of seats.
Not much else is known about the CX-50 and whether it will be sold alongside the CX-5 in the U.S. or if it will replace the more established nameplate altogether. The CX-5 won’t go away completely though, with Mazda stating that it (the CX-5) will continue to push future safety technologies and connectivity features, along with the CX-30.
Right now, everything about the CX-50's appearance is a big question mark, from its styling to its overall size and interior layout. Of course, an educated guess can always be made, which is what we have here courtesy of Kolesa.
The renderings depict the CX-50 as a modern-looking Mazda crossover, possibly slightly larger than a CX-5. The design language is bang on, even though we have no way of knowing if all the lines and creases will come together in this exact shape and form. From afar, it looks like if a CX-5 had a baby with an MX-30, although some Mazda3 elements are also visible.
Actually, you can picture this rendering as any one of Mazda’s near-term future models, as long as it’s not a seven-seater. Otherwise, the styling is sufficiently generic – obviously not in a bad way though.
In the long term, the Japanese carmaker will ditch its Skyactiv-X and Skyactiv-D internal combustion engines. Starting with 2025, there will be several new products built on a new EV-dedicated platform, resulting in the entire range becoming electrified sometime before the turn of the decade.
