Upcoming Mazda CX-50 Crossover Rendered Featuring Modern Yet Conservative Styling

As far as the U.S. market is concerned, Mazda is prepping several new crossover/SUV models, set to arrive in dealerships within the next few years. Among them, the CX-70 and CX-90 duo, both of which are part of the carmaker’s new ‘Large Product Group’. There will however be a smaller option in the upcoming CX-50, which probably won’t feature a third row of seats.

