Mazda Develops Flexible Production System to Help If It Makes the Wrong Bets

Mazda announced today it would offer a more extensive variety of SUVs in all markets: the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90. It also promised the plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30 for the first half of 2022. What all that will allow it to achieve is a flexible production system, as revealed by Automotive News. In any scenario, that sounds like a competitive advantage, but with the EV shift, it is also a way to stay alive if it makes the wrong bets.