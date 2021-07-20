Mazda Contradicts Spokesman: Rotary Engine Will Also Be In HEVs and PHEVs

More on this:

1 Mazda Postpones or Kills Plans for MX-5 With Wankel Range-Extender

2 Rocket Bunny Mazda RX-7 Is Why You Should Never Abandon Your Dreams

3 Mazda Presents Its Rotary Engine Range Extender For MX-30: Well, Sort of

4 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV Is Coming to the U.S. This Fall, Rotary PHEV Will Follow