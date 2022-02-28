Mazda Says It Wants to Go Upmarket and That Was Obvious for a Long Time

There are only two ways to make a profit in the automotive industry: selling millions of affordable cars or thousands of more upscale ones. According to Sergio Marchionne, those following the first alternative needed to produce at least 6 million vehicles per year. In 2021, Mazda sold 1,287,548. It was obvious it would have to choose the second option to keep afloat, and an interview with Autocar confirms that.

