U.S.-Built 2023 Mazda CX-50 MSRP Announced, Prepare $26,800

Produced at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville, the Alabama-built Mazda CX-50 now has a price tag. The most basic specification will set you back $26,800 excluding $1,225 for destination and handling, which sounds like a lot before you glance over what’s standard, including AWD.
As the name implies, the 2.5 S trim level further comes with a four-cylinder gasser of the naturally-aspirated variety. An 8.8-inch infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, push-button start, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel display, eight-speaker audio, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels also need to be mentioned.
Customers of the lowliest specification will also enjoy LED turn signals integrated into the power side mirrors, dual exhaust outlets, a roof spoiler, LED headlamps, a six-speed automatic transmission, Mi-Drive with sport and off-road modes, as well as a 2,000-pound (907-kilo) towing capacity.
As with pretty much every other Mazda on sale in the United States of America, the CX-50 sweetens the deal with a plethora of safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and the rather pointless Driver Attention Alert.
Those who prefer a little more power in their compact-sized crossover utility vehicle can specify the 2.5-liter turbo that levels up from 187 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) in the free-breathing mill to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) on 87 octane. Fill ‘er up with 93-octane premium gasoline, and you’re looking at 256 horsepower and up to 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque.
At the other end of the spectrum, Mazda is much obliged to charge $41,550 for the CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Package. Topping off the lineup is the CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition, which is launching a little bit later in the 2023 model year with exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain rubber shoes, side rocker and headlamp garnish, hood graphics, and “a host of outdoor-specific accessories” that the automaker hasn’t detailed so far.
Customers of the lowliest specification will also enjoy LED turn signals integrated into the power side mirrors, dual exhaust outlets, a roof spoiler, LED headlamps, a six-speed automatic transmission, Mi-Drive with sport and off-road modes, as well as a 2,000-pound (907-kilo) towing capacity.
As with pretty much every other Mazda on sale in the United States of America, the CX-50 sweetens the deal with a plethora of safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and the rather pointless Driver Attention Alert.
Those who prefer a little more power in their compact-sized crossover utility vehicle can specify the 2.5-liter turbo that levels up from 187 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) in the free-breathing mill to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) on 87 octane. Fill ‘er up with 93-octane premium gasoline, and you’re looking at 256 horsepower and up to 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque.
At the other end of the spectrum, Mazda is much obliged to charge $41,550 for the CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Package. Topping off the lineup is the CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition, which is launching a little bit later in the 2023 model year with exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain rubber shoes, side rocker and headlamp garnish, hood graphics, and “a host of outdoor-specific accessories” that the automaker hasn’t detailed so far.