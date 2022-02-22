Mazda Teases CX-60 Yet Again, First Glimpse of Interior Is Promising

Mazda has published yet another teaser of its CX-60, and this time, it involves an image that depicts a part of the dashboard. Along with that image, Mazda announces a few ideas that were involved in the development of the CX-60, which is set to be officially unveiled on March 8, 2022.
Mazda's latest model is a plug-in hybrid, and it will be an all-new vehicle with a distinctive design. We have already seen a small part of its front end earlier this month, and ever since then, we know that it will be shown on March 8, 2022. But let us get past that aspect and focus on other points, such as the Japanese concept of Ma, which refers to the dignified beauty of empty space, along with calm. Sort of like minimalism, but with different words, maybe?
The new SUV from Mazda will have a longitudinally positioned engine, which will drive the rear wheels. Since it is a plug-in hybrid, an electric motor will also be involved in the drivetrain, but Mazda has not specified whether it will power the front wheels with it to provide all-wheel-drive, or it will support the ICE unit differently.
Mazda's all-new CX-60 will join the company's range of SUVs this year, and it will introduce the idea of Kaichô. The latter is described as the harmony that comes from mixing varied materials and textures.
On a more personal note, I have a feeling that at least one road test will have this word as title or will involve explaining the concept of Kaichô for describing the vehicle.
Another new Japanese word that we will learn today is Musubu, which refers to the "uniquely Japanese way of binding textiles." The latter was the inspiration for the instrument panel stitching, which is one of the few things that can be seen in the teaser image of the dashboard.
Mazda has also announced it would use Nappa leather, maple wood, chrome details, and even Japanese textiles for the interior of its all-new CX-60. Reading between the lines, you may understand that we should expect to see an even higher level of perceived quality onboard the CX-60.
