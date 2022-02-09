Tuning Into a Radio Station in Seattle May Brick Some Mazda Multimedia Units

Multiple owners of Mazda vehicles in Seattle have complained that their multimedia units froze after switching to the National Public Radio Station, KUOW. The issue is without a fix for now, and replacement parts cannot be found because of the semiconductor shortage. The ironic part is that the vehicles' radio units still play the station but do nothing else.
Only certain 2014 to 2017 model year Mazda vehicles are affected by the glitch. Once the owners switch to the KUOW station, the multimedia units lose essential functionality such as Bluetooth, USB connectivity, or even the automatic switch to the reverse camera when that gear is selected. If you have an MY2014 to 2017 Mazda that you drive in Seattle, please do not try to replicate the issue.
The Seattle Times noted that at least ten owners of affected vehicles have detailed their problems online on a Reddit thread about Mazda. One of those owners spoke to the journalists at The Seattle Times to explain what they were going through.
Mazda is looking into the issue, but it might not be the automaker's fault. Instead, the glitch is said to be caused by the HD Radio signal sent by the station.
Experts in the field believe that a file with an incorrect extension, without an extension, or with a name that cannot be accepted by the system has made the units run in an endless loop.
In case you are not aware, digital radio signal also allows stations to send information like album art or other images to a vehicle's multimedia unit.
Sadly, if someone is inattentive when uploading the file that needs to be sent or if something is off with it, some multimedia units may lock their users out of the system. Imagine attempting to upload a .doc instead.
What makes the story striking is that a replacement Central Multimedia Unit costs $1,500. Still, no such units are available to replace the damaged ones. So local Mazda dealers have contacted the company's headquarters and the makers of the unit in search of a fix.
If they encounter the issue, owners of affected vehicles are requested to contact their local dealers. Then the dealers may submit a goodwill request to the warranty department on their behalf. A free repair is set to happen once the parts arrive, but only if the steps mentioned above are followed.
