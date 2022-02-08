autoevolution
Mazda MX-5 Miata Plus Chevy Camaro Is One Big Nightmare of Digital Partnership

8 Feb 2022, 22:04 UTC ·
An epitome for affordable, lightweight, and nimble two-seat sports cars, Mazda’s MX-5 Miata is rightfully credited with resuscitating the roadster segment back in the early 1990s. Well, it can only save so much...
Mazda MX-5 Miata Plus Camaro mashup rendering by tuningcar_ps 11 photos
Mazda MX-5 Miata Plus Camaro mashup rendering by tuningcar_psMazda MX-5 Miata Plus Camaro mashup rendering by tuningcar_psMazda MX-5 Miata Plus Camaro mashup rendering by tuningcar_ps2022 Mazda MX-52022 Mazda MX-52022 Mazda MX-52022 Mazda MX-52022 Mazda MX-52022 Mazda MX-52022 Mazda MX-5
Just four generations (NA through ND) have passed since the Japanese automaker made everyone fall in love with driving an open-top car all over again. But one can easily say that it has been an important role model ever since. Both figuratively and literally. As in other manufacturers modeled their roadster on the backbones of Mazda’s MX-5 Miata.

One of the most notorious collaborations brought us the modern Fiat 124 Spider (and its cooler Abarth sibling). Already retired from America, this Spider was not the only Miata with different attire. Instead, the little MX-5 has also been transformed into the retro-styled, luxurious Mitsuoka Himiko. Or the wackily re-bodied Hurtan Grand Albaycin...

So, one could say that Mazda’s iconic little sports car is no stranger to quirky collaborations. And we know that Chevrolet’s Camaro series is already in a world of sales hurt. One where even the older Dodge Challenger trumps its delivery figures and even bests the all-mighty Mustang ruler from time to time.

Well, the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media has an automotive mashup that might haunt our dreams if ever allowed to become real. And although the CGI expert has produced odd ideas from time to time, we are not sure this latest “Mazda Miata Plus” would do GM’s ailing Camaro any good.

Quite the contrary if you ask us. After all, if ever allowed to become real, this collaboration would be one to bring major engineering nightmares. Such as coming with a solution to fit hulking V8s into the tiny MX-5 body or blowing up the proportions to reach Camaro dimensions. Not to mention the design, which is like a face swap that stems from something akin to imagination land hell!


Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Mazda MX-5 Miata Chevrolet Camaro CGI mashup rendering tuningcarps Mazda MX-5 Miata
 
 
 
 
 

