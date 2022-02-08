A Wireless Android Auto Adapter Could Help Fix Android 12 Problems

It’s no longer a secret that updating a mobile device to Android 12 could generate all kinds of problems for Android Auto users. And one of them concerns the actual connection between the phone and the head unit in the car.
Users have been complaining for quite a while that launching Android Auto is no longer possible after updating their devices to Android 12. And the reason is as mysterious as it can be.
Connecting the smartphone to the infotainment system inside the cabin no longer seems to automatically launch Android Auto, these users say, and given the app doesn’t show up on the screen, it’s impossible to get around this problem.
There are hundreds of posts here on Google’s forums signaling the same problem, and in all cases, the connection struggles happen with wired connections.
In the last few weeks, however, several users reported that fixing this connection error without an official patch from Google pretty much comes down to… going wireless.
That’s right, it looks like wireless connections are not affected by this bug, so in theory, what you must do is to get a wireless Android Auto adapter and therefore get rid of the cable you use in the car.
There are several popular options available right now, including AAWireless and Motorola’s adapter, but what you need to keep in mind is that there’s no guarantee that switching to wireless does the trick for you too. It appears to be working for most people, but on the other hand, you’d better find someone to borrow you an adapter, give it a try in your car, and only then purchase such a device.
As for a fix for this widespread Android 12 problem breaking down Android Auto, nobody knows when it could go live. Not even Google, that is, as the company is still looking into the whole thing without an ETA related to its release target.
