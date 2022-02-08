Chevy Astro Van Modernized With Digital 2022 Silverado DNA, Keeps OG Vibes Alive

Automakers are so entrenched in developing just crossovers, SUVs, and trucks that people are starting to cherish everything else. Including boxy vans that got decommissioned almost two decades ago.
Let’s face it. Anything with high clearance is all the rage today across the OEM automotive industry. But that does not mean people have stopped loving hatchbacks, coupes/cabriolets, sedans, estates... and even minivans. And it seems that virtual artists know that very well.
Case in point. General Motors’ division Chevrolet built the Astro van for a mere two decades, between 1985 and 2005. It has been extinct for almost just as long. Yet people are still trying to figure out ways to get their hands on pristine examples. So, no one should be surprised that automotive pixel masters are trying to lend a helping hand. Or two.
For example, Jim – the CGI expert better known as jlord8 on social media – recently decided to churn out a potential, unofficial revival from imagination. It came out from somewhere deep (if you ask us) since the reinvented Chevy Astro van unexpectedly mixed a Kia Carnival body with the Chevy Equinox face.
And before anyone reminds us that it is not something unprecedented (GM/Toyota NUMMI joint venture), let us point out that it was not even the latest and greatest Carnival (formerly known as the Sedona). Now, at the behest of the audience, the issue has been rectified in the most OG kind of ways.
Hence, the virtual artist is back with yet another quick reinterpretation of the Chevy Astro theme. And this time around, he is keeping plenty of original vibes, while also modernizing the design to better suit the 21st century needs. As such, everything has General Motors DNA, top to bottom and front to rear. This is not a dreadful thing if we gauge the opinion of the channel’s fans.
It is probably the perfect mix of nostalgia and novelty, given the 2022 Silverado DNA and boxy looks that seem to remind us it is 1985 all over again.
Case in point. General Motors’ division Chevrolet built the Astro van for a mere two decades, between 1985 and 2005. It has been extinct for almost just as long. Yet people are still trying to figure out ways to get their hands on pristine examples. So, no one should be surprised that automotive pixel masters are trying to lend a helping hand. Or two.
For example, Jim – the CGI expert better known as jlord8 on social media – recently decided to churn out a potential, unofficial revival from imagination. It came out from somewhere deep (if you ask us) since the reinvented Chevy Astro van unexpectedly mixed a Kia Carnival body with the Chevy Equinox face.
And before anyone reminds us that it is not something unprecedented (GM/Toyota NUMMI joint venture), let us point out that it was not even the latest and greatest Carnival (formerly known as the Sedona). Now, at the behest of the audience, the issue has been rectified in the most OG kind of ways.
Hence, the virtual artist is back with yet another quick reinterpretation of the Chevy Astro theme. And this time around, he is keeping plenty of original vibes, while also modernizing the design to better suit the 21st century needs. As such, everything has General Motors DNA, top to bottom and front to rear. This is not a dreadful thing if we gauge the opinion of the channel’s fans.
It is probably the perfect mix of nostalgia and novelty, given the 2022 Silverado DNA and boxy looks that seem to remind us it is 1985 all over again.