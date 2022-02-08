Nissan Gives Up on Internal Combustion Engines, Will Keep Them Only for U.S. Pickup Trucks

Nissan is the first Japanese carmaker to confirm giving up entirely on new internal combustion engine, with the only exception being the U.S.
All current developments Nissan has in place will be stopped, and the available resources will be rerouted for electric vehicles (EVs). That means another $4.3 billion will go toward making cars like the Ariya. The automaker wants to be able to compete with other brands like Volkswagen and Tesla. This is why it has already entered a partnership with Renault and Mitsubishi dubbed as the Alliance 2030.
As Nikkei reports, Nissan will keep some gasoline engines only for the American market. The company is confident about demand for pickup trucks in the U.S., even though this will be available for a limited time only. There’s no current target for ending ICE cars in America, but some analysts think this will not hold for more than five years at most.
The move doesn’t come as a complete surprise, since Nissan already cancelled any other developments for gasoline engines in Europe. It was to be expected, but the decision came sooner than experts thought.
Giving up on ICE cars everywhere else than America is a sign that the Euro 7 standard prepared by the European Union will be a harsh one. The new rules are expected to go into effect starting from 2025. According to insider sources, the measures will raise the cost of developing ICE engines to levels that won’t guarantee any kind of profit.
Nissan also decided to keep building the current engines they have for at least four more years, but they won’t reach Europe, Africa or South America. These will end up on plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars meant only for Japan and China.
Surprisingly, there are no job cuts planned for now. Persons familiar with the matter told Nikkei that Nissan plans to train their current experts and relocate them to work on PHEVs or EVs. Others will end up in completely new divisions.
