Nissan Micra EV Will Be the Japanese Automaker's Version of the Renault 5

As Reuters anticipated, Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi indeed announced a joint plan to promote electrification. However, the numbers were a little off. They will not invest €30 billion ($33.6 billion at the current exchange rate) but €23 billion ($25.7 billion). They will also have 35 new EVs, not 30. One of them will be the new Nissan Micra, the Japanese carmaker’s version of the Renault 5.

