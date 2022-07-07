2023 Honda Civic Type R Chassis Code Confirmed, Exterior Colors Leaked

FL5 is the chassis code for the all-new Civic Type R, and prospective customers will be offered no fewer than five paint colors. The list begins with Championship White combined with black and red for the interior.
Citing the one and only HondaPro Jason, a member of Civic11Forum.com further lists Rallye Red, Sonic Gray Pearl, Boost Blue Pearl, and Crystal Black Pearl with the very same black-and-red combination for the cabin.
Scheduled to be revealed on July 20th, the 2023 model year Civic Type R will be offered exclusively in the guise of a five-door hatchback. The go-faster wizards at Honda couldn’t make a case for all-wheel drive, although the Civic’s platform is capable of it, and Honda won’t offer a two-pedal transmission either because the good ol’ manual tranny is more engaging.
Honda’s engineers have improved the breed in every single respect for this generation, hence the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka. Back in March 2022, the soon-to-be-revealed hatchback ran 2:23.120 at the Japanese track, beating the previous record holder by nearly one second.
Under the hood, you’ll find a rather familiar engine of the four-cylinder turbo variety. The outgoing FK8 is fitted with a 1,996-cc lump that Honda refers to as the K20C1. The K engine family dates back to 2001, when it premiered in free-breathing form in the Civic Type R and Integra Type R of that era. The K20C1 still is the most powerful application to date, packing 316 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque in EU and JDM spec.
Given that hot hatchbacks are insanely expensive in this day and age, the all-new Civic Type R won’t break the mold. The 2021 model used to retail at $37,495, excluding the $995 destination charge, and U.S. dealers often slapped these babies with ridiculous market adjustments. The Limited Edition, by comparison, used to retail at $43,995 before the ADM.
Scheduled to be revealed on July 20th, the 2023 model year Civic Type R will be offered exclusively in the guise of a five-door hatchback. The go-faster wizards at Honda couldn’t make a case for all-wheel drive, although the Civic’s platform is capable of it, and Honda won’t offer a two-pedal transmission either because the good ol’ manual tranny is more engaging.
Honda’s engineers have improved the breed in every single respect for this generation, hence the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka. Back in March 2022, the soon-to-be-revealed hatchback ran 2:23.120 at the Japanese track, beating the previous record holder by nearly one second.
Under the hood, you’ll find a rather familiar engine of the four-cylinder turbo variety. The outgoing FK8 is fitted with a 1,996-cc lump that Honda refers to as the K20C1. The K engine family dates back to 2001, when it premiered in free-breathing form in the Civic Type R and Integra Type R of that era. The K20C1 still is the most powerful application to date, packing 316 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque in EU and JDM spec.
Given that hot hatchbacks are insanely expensive in this day and age, the all-new Civic Type R won’t break the mold. The 2021 model used to retail at $37,495, excluding the $995 destination charge, and U.S. dealers often slapped these babies with ridiculous market adjustments. The Limited Edition, by comparison, used to retail at $43,995 before the ADM.