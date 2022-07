2023 Honda Civic Type R Chassis Code Confirmed, Exterior Colors Leaked

Citing the one and only HondaPro Jason, a member of Civic11Forum.com further lists Rallye Red, Sonic Gray Pearl, Boost Blue Pearl, and Crystal Black Pearl with the very same black-and-red combination for the cabin.Scheduled to be revealed on July 20th, the 2023 model year Civic Type R will be offered exclusively in the guise of a five-door hatchback. The go-faster wizards at Honda couldn’t make a case for all-wheel drive, although the Civic’s platform is capable of it, and Honda won’t offer a two-pedal transmission either because the good ol’ manual tranny is more engaging.Honda’s engineers have improved the breed in every single respect for this generation, hence the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka. Back in March 2022, the soon-to-be-revealed hatchback ran 2:23.120 at the Japanese track, beating the previous record holder by nearly one second.Under the hood, you’ll find a rather familiar engine of the four-cylinder turbo variety. The outgoing FK8 is fitted with a 1,996-cc lump that Honda refers to as the K20C1. The K engine family dates back to 2001, when it premiered in free-breathing form in the Civic Type R and Integra Type R of that era. The K20C1 still is the most powerful application to date, packing 316 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque in EU and JDM spec.Given that hot hatchbacks are insanely expensive in this day and age, the all-new Civic Type R won’t break the mold. The 2021 model used to retail at $37,495, excluding the $995 destination charge, and U.S. dealers often slapped these babies with ridiculous market adjustments. The Limited Edition, by comparison, used to retail at $43,995 before the ADM.