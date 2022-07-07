Crisp 1998 Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird Offers a Great Ratio of Giggles Per Horsepower

It may be on the heavy side, sure, but it can still go like stink when pushed to the limit.
Born to fulfill Honda’s ambition of challenging the Kawasaki ZX-11 as the world’s fastest production bike, the CBR1100XX Super Blackbird is an absolute animal. In this article’s photo gallery, one may spot a superb 1998 variant equipped with new rear brake pads, a modern drive chain and an aftermarket thermostat.
Furthermore, the motorcycle was recently fitted with a replacement battery, and its vital fluids have all been flushed for good measure. As far as the CBR’s technical specs are concerned, its power source is a monstrous DOHC inline-four with sixteen valves, quad 42 mm (1.7 inches) Keihin carbs and a displacement of 1,137cc.
When the crankshaft rotates at 10,000 revs per minute, this liquid-cooled behemoth will go about delivering 164 hp. Moving lower down the rpm range, we find its torque output digits plateauing at 91 pound-feet (124 Nm) in the region of 7,250 spins. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with routing this force to the rear chain-driven aluminum hoop, resulting in speeds of up to 176 mph (283 kph).
The Blackbird’s construction features a twin-spar skeleton, whose front end rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) telescopic forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are carried out by an adjustable shock absorber and a double-sided swingarm made of aluminum.
Stopping power comes from premium Nissin calipers, which bite on dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs up front and a single 256 mm (10.1 inches) rotor at six o’clock. Honda’s brute tips the scales at 492 pounds (223 kg) before receiving any fluids, and its fuel tank can store 5.8 gallons (22 liters) of gas when full.
If blistering straight-line speed is your thing, then you’ll want to have a look at the list of ongoing auctions on Bring a Trailer within the next 24 hours, because this well-kept CBR1100XX could be yours to enjoy! With no reserve price to meet and the bidding deadline set for tomorrow afternoon (July 8), one would need less than four grand to secure this acquisition.
