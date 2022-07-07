Mint-Condition Honda CB750 Four K1 Looks Utterly Majestic After a Complete Restoration

To be honest, I don’t think we’ll ever grow tired of talking about those gorgeous first-gen CB750s.
Before it fell into the current owner’s possession, this jaw-dropping Honda CB750 Four K1 was subjected to an extensive refurbishment. For starters, it received a shiny coat of metallic paint, fresh saddle upholstery and a new four-into-four exhaust system that resembles the factory plumbing.
The creature’s front and rear brakes were both revamped during the makeover, while its original shock absorbers have been ditched in favor of youthful alternatives. Moreover, the wheels got treated to replacement spokes and bearings, as well as a classy pair of IRC tires. All these mods are nothing to sneeze at, but the powertrain sector is where things start getting seriously spicy.
Not only was this ‘71 MY CB750 fitted with fresher valve seals, pistons and chain tensioners, but it also saw its cylinders bored and honed. Finally, the bike’s quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carburetors have all been reconditioned for good measure. With this being said, let’s have a quick gander at the spec sheet to gain a better understanding of what we’re looking at here.
Inside its tubular steel duplex cradle frame, Honda’s classic phenom houses an air-cooled SOHC inline-four power source with 9.0:1 compression, two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 736cc. Accompanied by a five-speed gearbox, the engine is good for up to 67 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force. This oomph gets routed to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, and it can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The immaculate CB750 pictured above these paragraphs is currently searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, but there are less than 24 hours separating us from the auctioning deadline. At this time, you’d be required to spend a whopping 18 grand to best the top bid, which is registered at $17,500.
The creature’s front and rear brakes were both revamped during the makeover, while its original shock absorbers have been ditched in favor of youthful alternatives. Moreover, the wheels got treated to replacement spokes and bearings, as well as a classy pair of IRC tires. All these mods are nothing to sneeze at, but the powertrain sector is where things start getting seriously spicy.
Not only was this ‘71 MY CB750 fitted with fresher valve seals, pistons and chain tensioners, but it also saw its cylinders bored and honed. Finally, the bike’s quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carburetors have all been reconditioned for good measure. With this being said, let’s have a quick gander at the spec sheet to gain a better understanding of what we’re looking at here.
Inside its tubular steel duplex cradle frame, Honda’s classic phenom houses an air-cooled SOHC inline-four power source with 9.0:1 compression, two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 736cc. Accompanied by a five-speed gearbox, the engine is good for up to 67 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force. This oomph gets routed to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, and it can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The immaculate CB750 pictured above these paragraphs is currently searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, but there are less than 24 hours separating us from the auctioning deadline. At this time, you’d be required to spend a whopping 18 grand to best the top bid, which is registered at $17,500.