2022 Lincoln Aviator PHEV Recalled Over Charge Port Issue

On December 14th last year, an issue pertaining to a Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring’s inlet charge port harness bus bars becoming unseated was brought to the Critical Concern Review Group in Dearborn for review. The Ford Motor Company investigated this problem with the supplier, Aptiv, through February 2022. As expected, the supplier didn’t follow the correct production process during assembly between September 13th and the 21st.Aptiv manufactured a grand total of 283 harnesses in this timeframe as per production records. Ford wasn’t able to trace the suspect harnesses to specific vehicle identification numbers, but determined that vehicles manufactured from September 18th to December 13th had them installed.The Dearborn-based automaker is aware of 15 warranty claims in the United States attributed to this condition. Ford also highlights that no reports of accident or injury have been connected to the supplier’s gross oversight.The Ford Motor Company notes that Aviator Grand Touring vehicles produced after December 13th last year have been assembled with inlet charge port harnesses that were manufactured using the correct process.Considering that the replacement harness bears the same part number as the faulty component, Ford isn’t trying to save face over the supplier’s mistake. If the charge port bus bar becomes unseated while driving, a wrench light will illuminate and the speed will drop to circa two miles per hour. After the instrument cluster illuminates the “Stop Safely Now” warning message, the Aviator Grand Touring will lose power, increasing the risk of a crash.Ford makes it clear that an uncertified operator at the harness supplier did not follow the correct production process during assembly. Owners of the Aviator Grand Touring will be notified from April 18th through the 22nd.