Like-New 1990 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy With Low Mileage Is a Genuine Delight

When you think you've got enough two-wheelers, out comes a Japanese head-turner that wants to change your mind.
The GB500 Tourist Trophy may not have been the most powerful machine produced by Honda in the late 20th century, but it certainly was among the prettiest! On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a spotless 1990 model whose analog counter reads just over 1,500 miles (2,400 km).
This sexy thing had been purchased by the current owner about two years ago, and it was subsequently fitted with an aftermarket air filter, fresh motor oil and a lithium battery from Fire Power Parts. Besides these components, the ‘90 MY GB500 presented above these paragraphs retains the entirety of its OEM hardware.
Inside the creature’s steel framework lies an air-cooled 498cc single-cylinder engine, featuring a chain-driven camshaft, four valves and a compression ratio of 8.9:1. The carbureted power source is good for up to 38 ponies at 7,000 spins per minute, along with 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.
Its force is routed to the rear wheel by a five-speed gearbox, and the whole ordeal can result in a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). Suspension duties are managed by 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks at the front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite end.
Stopping power comes from a drilled brake disc and a twin-piston caliper up front, while the bike’s rear 18-inch D.I.D hoop is brought to a halt by a traditional drum unit. The GB500 Tourist Trophy has a fuel capacity of about 4.5 gallons (17 liters), and its curb weight is rated at a mere 390 pounds (176 kg).
As you’re reading this, Honda’s old-school stunner is waiting to change hands on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your bids at no reserve until Sunday, April 10. For now, one would need less than six grand to take the lead, as the current bid is placed at $5,150.
