Rearview Camera Issue on Lincoln Aviator Sends 35K SUVs Back for Repairs

It was three years ago when Ford revived an older nameplate in the Lincoln portfolio, the Aviator. Built as a three-row luxury SUV, the model is packed with technology that, as technology usually goes, is prone to failure from time to time.
On Friday, April 2, the American carmaker announced it would have to call in for repairs a little over 35,000 Aviators sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since the new model was launched, on account of an issue with the SUVs rearview camera system.
More precisely, the Blue Oval found that the image processing module used in the system may at times be unable to provide a video feed to the display screen. “This could result in a loss of the rearview camera image when the vehicle is in reverse,” Ford said in a statement.
The reasons for why this is so were not announced, but given how the tech no longer complies with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in these conditions, a safety compliance recall had to be announced.
The models affected by the issue are from the 2020 and 2021 model years, and have been assembled at the Chicago Assembly Plant between October and December 2020. Ford says it will begin notifying dealers on May 14, and will do the same with the vehicle owners starting May 19.
The fix for this consists in an update for the image processing module software. Ford’s recall number for this action is 21C09. To date, the carmaker says it is unaware of any accidents or injuries directly related to this issue.
The Aviator is presently available on the American market in five versions, namely Standard, Reserve, Grand Touring, Black Label, and Black Label Grand Touring. Engine-wise, the range relies on both ICE and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The entry-level kicks off at $51,100, while the top of the range would send one back $88,505.
