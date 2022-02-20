The Lincoln Continental Is Already a Modern Classic, So Why Not Treat Yourself to One?

Ford decided to pull out of the passenger car business in the U.S. of A. a few years ago, dragging Lincoln into the crossover frenzy too. Thus, the luxury brand was forced to drop several nameplates, including the iconic Continental, even if it would have been a well-deserved breath of fresh air.
The last one of its kind Stateside rolled off the assembly line at the Flat Rock plant in Michigan towards the end of 2020, marking the end of an era. But fret not, because if you know where to look, you could land yourself a Lincoln Continental that hasn’t seen much action at all, like the one pictured in our image gallery.
Advertised by Mecum for the Glendale 2022 auction, scheduled for March 16-19, this luxury sedan, offered at no reserve, was born in 2020. Despite blowing two candles off its birthday cake, it only has the delivery miles under its belt. As a result, the odometer reads 46 miles (74 km), hence its showroom fresh overall condition.
It’s a Coach Door Edition, in case you missed it, which makes it even more appealing, as only 230 are said to have seen the light of day in total. Back when it was still being sold by Lincoln, this model kicked off at $115,470, excluding destination, roughly $40,000 more than the Black Label variant on which it was based.
The pictured four-door is finished in Pristine White, on top of the White and Midnight Blue interior. It doesn’t have a V8 engine under the hood, which is why some fans couldn’t be bothered in buying one back when it was still on sale, but a 3.0-liter V6, with twin-turbocharging. The mill produces 400 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, and standard all-wheel drive.
So, if you had the finances and were in the market for a luxury sedan, would you have considered buying it? We would, as it definitely beats the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, which are the only models made by Lincoln these days.
