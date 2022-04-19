2022 Honda Civic Si Drag Races Volkswagen Jetta GLI, Gets Soundly Whooped

We already know the Volkswagen Jetta GLI doesn’t stand a chance against the Hyundai Elantra N. The question is, can the Mexico-made German compact sedan hold its own against a less powerful yet lighter competitor?
Enter the Honda Civic Si. Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Japanese challenger weighs 2,906 pounds (1,318 kilograms) and comes exclusively with a six-speed manual that drives the front wheels through a helical differential. Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.5-liter turbo four-pot that packs 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) at 1,800 rpm.
Peak torque is available until 5,000 revolutions per minute. Priced at $27,300 excluding destination charge and optional extras, the Civic Si is frugal too at 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) combined.
The heavier Jetta GLI averages 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) because it’s heavier and fitted with a larger engine. The EA888 is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill with 228 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 258 pound-feet (make that 350 Nm) of torque delivered from 1,500 rpm. Although Volkswagen recommends regular unleaded gasoline, it should be noted that the stated output figures were achieved with premium unleaded.
The Jetta GLI also sweetens the deal with a dual-clutch tranny, the love-it-or-hate-it DSG that’s known for its low-speed and low-load roughness caused by slow clutch engagement. On the other hand, this gearbox shifts quicker than the 2022 model year Honda Civic Si’s manual and the torque-converter eight-speed automatic in the Regular Joe-specification Jetta.
Although it launches better off the line, the Japanese sedan loses the quarter-mile race against the Jetta GLI. The second run is pretty much a repeat of the first, although the VeeDub hangs in better at the start. As for the roll, the Civic Si accelerates harder from 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour). It quickly loses steam, resulting in yet another win for the VeeDub.
Peak torque is available until 5,000 revolutions per minute. Priced at $27,300 excluding destination charge and optional extras, the Civic Si is frugal too at 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) combined.
The heavier Jetta GLI averages 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) because it’s heavier and fitted with a larger engine. The EA888 is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill with 228 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 258 pound-feet (make that 350 Nm) of torque delivered from 1,500 rpm. Although Volkswagen recommends regular unleaded gasoline, it should be noted that the stated output figures were achieved with premium unleaded.
The Jetta GLI also sweetens the deal with a dual-clutch tranny, the love-it-or-hate-it DSG that’s known for its low-speed and low-load roughness caused by slow clutch engagement. On the other hand, this gearbox shifts quicker than the 2022 model year Honda Civic Si’s manual and the torque-converter eight-speed automatic in the Regular Joe-specification Jetta.
Although it launches better off the line, the Japanese sedan loses the quarter-mile race against the Jetta GLI. The second run is pretty much a repeat of the first, although the VeeDub hangs in better at the start. As for the roll, the Civic Si accelerates harder from 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour). It quickly loses steam, resulting in yet another win for the VeeDub.