2022 Volkswagen Jetta Now More Fuel Efficient According to EPA Estimates

VW has just announced official fuel economy ratings for the 2022 Jetta, which has become pretty efficient, even if you opt for a manual transmission model. According to the EPA, buying a 2022 Jetta means saving as much as $1,500 in fuel over a five-year period, compared to the national average for new vehicles.
Base model Jettas now come with the same 1.5-liter turbocharged TSI unit found in the Taos crossover, which means they feature the carmaker’s modified version of the Miller cycle, where intake valves close early in the induction stroke in order to aid fuel economy. Meanwhile, a high compression ratio of up to 11.5 to one helps too.
Opting for a model with the standard six-speed manual gearbox means having an EPA-estimated rating of 29 mpg (8.1 l/100 km) city, 43 mpg (5.47 l/100 km) highway and 34 mpg (6.92 l/100 km) combined. S models equipped with the optional eight-speed automatic have EPA-estimated ratings for 31 mpg (7.59 l/100 km) city, 41 mpg (5.74 l/100 km) highway and 35 mpg (6.72 l/100 km) combined. As for SE and SEL models fitted with this same transmission, they get ratings of 29 mpg (8.1 l/100 km) city, 40 mpg (5.88 l /100 km) highway and 33 mpg (7.13 l/100 km) combined.
If you go for the Jetta GLI with the 2.0-liter engine, you can also choose between having the standard six-speed manual gearbox or, in this case, an optional seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. The former has EPA-estimated ratings of 26 mpg (9.05 l/100 km) city, 37 mpg (6.36 l/100 km) highway and 30 mpg (7.84 l/100 km) combined, while the DSG allows for ratings of 26 mpg (9.05 l/100 km) city, 36 mpg (6.53 l/100 km) highway and 30 mpg (7.84 l/100 km) combined. All these figures are based on regular unleaded gasoline.
In terms of power, the 1.5-liter TSI unit produces 158 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, while the 2.0-liter TSI is good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.
