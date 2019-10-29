autoevolution
 

2020 Volkswagen Golf Sedan Rendering Obviously Looks Like a Jetta

29 Oct 2019, 20:18 UTC ·
Compact sedans are still quite popular in America, even though Toyota sometimes sells more RAV4s than Corollas. However, over in Europe, they're seen as more... rural?
Maybe rural is no the right word, but basically, the people who buy them are older, mostly from the countryside. Models like the Focus sedan or Civic are sometimes made at cheaper factories with less powerful engines as a way to lower costs.

And Volkswagen completely removed the Jetta last year because it wasn't making them enough money. But does that necessarily mean the Golf can't have a sedan brother? Probably not. Russia is not taken into account here, as it doesn't follow EU legislation. The models sold there are sometimes more closely related to China's.

After checking out this rendering of a Golf-turned-sedan, we immediately realized that the styling looks similar to the Jetta SUV. Yes, there is such a thing in China, where "Jetta" is now a brand, not a model.

This rendering from the Russian website Kolesa is more of a "what if?" that couldn't be ignored. However, we also remembered that last year, SEAT was reportedly developing a sedan version of the new Leon, which brings back memories of the Exeo and Cordoba. But so far, no prototypes have been spotted.

If we're honest compact sedans aren't completely dead in Europe. There's a bunch of decent cheap ones like the Fiat Tipo and Peugeot 301, plus liftbacks like the Skoda Octavia. But Volkswagen appears to be more interested in crossovers and EVs right now. Not even the ID Vizzion sedan will get any development priority until the North American factories are ready to crank out EVs.

Honestly, the only VW sedan worth looking into right now is the Jetta GLI performance model. It's mainly down to the driver engagement, though styling could be better too. Just check out this rendering of the revised Golf 8 and tell us it isn't better than anything VW does.
