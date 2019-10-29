5 Volkswagen eGolf-R Rendered as 500 HP AWD Hybrid from the Future

2020 Volkswagen Golf Sedan Rendering Obviously Looks Like a Jetta

Compact sedans are still quite popular in America, even though Toyota sometimes sells more RAV4s than Corollas. However, over in Europe, they're seen as more... rural? 2 photos



And Volkswagen completely removed the Jetta last year because it wasn't making them enough money. But does that necessarily mean the Golf can't have a sedan brother? Probably not. Russia is not taken into account here, as it doesn't follow EU legislation. The models sold there are sometimes more closely related to China's.



After checking out this rendering of a Golf-turned-sedan, we immediately realized that the styling looks similar to the



This rendering from the Russian website



If we're honest compact sedans aren't completely dead in Europe. There's a bunch of decent cheap ones like the Fiat Tipo and Peugeot 301, plus liftbacks like the Skoda Octavia. But Volkswagen appears to be more interested in crossovers and EVs right now. Not even the ID Vizzion sedan will get any development priority until the North American factories are ready to crank out EVs.



revised Golf 8 and tell us it isn't better than anything VW does.