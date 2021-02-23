Narrated Video Shows Incredible View of Mars as Perseverance Was Landing

Meet the 2021 VW Jetta Blue Lagoon GLI Concept Built as a One-of-a-Kind Model

Now, this is a 1 of 1 car, which makes it rather special. Also, since the VW Enthusiast Fleet will be touring the country this year, you might even get to see the Blue Lagoon Jetta GLI Concept in person. In came Andres Valbuena, a former VW product launch manager who led the team that turned this modern-day Jetta into a tribute car. Work began by applying a metallic blue vinyl wrap so as to match the original Blue Lagoon metallic color found on the Mk4. The result is called ORAFOL Midnight Blue Metallic.Other features include the actual fuel filler door (from a 2004 GLI), side skirts (courtesy of Air Design), a trunk lid spoiler, a custom front lower spoiler installed by Fifteen52, BBS CH-R 20-inch alloy wheels with Continental ExtremeContact Sport rubber, plus an H&R Springs Street Performance Coil Over suspension fitted by AlphaParts.The interior comes with Recaro Ergomed ES leather front seats and a Black Forest Industries weighted golf ball shift knob, although Valbuena’s favorite mod remains the vibrant exterior “The color is incredible,” he said. “The Recaro’s, wheels, and styling changes are amazing, but when you see it outside in the sun that color is something else”.To think this all started with the 2004 Jetta GLI . It arrived in the U.S. as basically a sedan version of the GTI, featuring a similar body kit, wheels and seats. Interestingly enough, it only enjoyed a short run as far as its Blue Lagoon colorway was concerned, with VW opting instead for a different shade called Jazz Blue going forward.“The Jetta GLI has been an enthusiast favorite throughout its 37-year history,” said Sean Maynard, Enthusiast and Motorsport Marketing Specialist. “Paying tribute to the Mk4 with this build concept celebrates the passion that goes into these vehicles.”Now, this is a 1 of 1 car, which makes it rather special. Also, since the VW Enthusiast Fleet will be touring the country this year, you might even get to see the Blue Lagoon Jetta GLI Concept in person.

