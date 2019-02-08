autoevolution

2019 Jetta GLI Shows Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition

Most compact sedans nowadays offer around 140 to 180 horsepower, which is fine. But the new Jetta GLI could spice things up with its 2-liter turbo producing 228-hp, 18 more than before.

The big news under the skin is that the GLI is finally based on the MQB platform, the same one used by things like the Golf and the Audi A3. That's not all it has in common since this sporty non-metallic gray is reminiscent of the famous Nardo Grey from Audi RS models.

Fortunately, Volkswagen parked the GLI right next to a new GTI model so you can see the differences. They are even more distinct than Civic sibling models. The sedan has a bigger upper grille and bolder LEDs. But under the hood, you will find the same 2-liter turbo engine with the same air needs, so the grille isn't doing anything.

The GTI also donated its electronic front diff, needed due to the 41 lb-ft torque boost, but the brake package is said to be similar in size to the Golf R. You can also opt for a new 7-speed DSG gearbox, but many people buy the manual and Volkswagen kept it around.

The gray paint of the 35th Anniversary Edition model is a must-have, but we're not so sure about the wheels. They don't have a sharp diamond-cut finish and somehow look a little smaller. Tells us what you think with a quick comment. The 35th also has unique carpets and door sill trim, in case you're wondering.

The back is cool, a bit understated, but with real exhaust tips and a diffuser, you can't complain. The interior is kind of a mixed bag. Yes, it looks good with the black leather seats, but the basic cloth setup doesn't have the heritage element. You're probably going to pay over $30,000 for the one with all the safety features, the digital dash, and heated leather seats.

