2019 Volkswagen Jetta Low Riders Storm SEMA 2018

The Volkswagen Jetta is one of the favorite sedans of auto tuners. Over the years, more than one noteworthy variant of it was made, culminating this year with the factory-sanctioned GLI model that went for the speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats. 42 photos



As an appetizer to the possible invasion of Jettas, the German carmaker detailed before the start of the show three of the souped-up cars to shine on the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center. And they’re all basically about attitude.



The first is the Jetta R-Line that came out of the garages of tuner H&R Special Springs. Because of the business H&R usually does, this special Jetta is all about stance. The car uses H&R Street Performance Coil Overs and Trak+ wheel spacers to sit very low on the road while showing a body tweaked with the help of an Air Design USA body kit.



The second model on display Is the Jetta SEL tweaked by Air Design USA. This model takes its inspiration from the line of accessories offered for the Jetta and Golf back in the 1980s and 1990s. It too shows a lowered stance thanks to the use of EIBACH Progressive Rate Lowering Springs.



Last, but not least, is a



“Straight from the factory, the seventh-generation Jetta’s bold new design grabs people’s attention,” said in a statement Robert Gal Volkswagen manager for performance and accessories.



“The fact that this group of top tuners and customizers chose it as a canvas for their offerings and creativity is further testament to its appeal."



