2018 Honda Civic Si vs. Hyundai Elantra Sport: Which Is the Best Sports Sedan?

Last year, Hyundai introduced the Elantra Sport with revisions like an all-new rear suspension setup and better handling. However, 2018 marks the arrival of the brand new Civic Si which has made the transition to a small turbo engine. So which is best?

4 photos



The Elantra Sport goes first and scores well. As we've mentioned before, it's got an independent rear suspension, so it's both more agile and comfortable than the base Elantra. We've always thought the 1.6-liter turbo engine's exhaust system sounds great. But if you live with the car for long enough you start to notice it drones on longer trips.



Paired with that 1.6-liter turbo engine is an honest 6-speed manual gearbox. However, Hyundai also offers a twin-clutch to rival the



Despite the smaller 1.5-liter turbo engine, the Civic Si makes slightly more power than the Elantra but a little less torque. But the way the delivery in the middle of the power band is superior to that Hyundai rival.



While it costs about $1,000 more, the Civic also comes with tech everybody wants. For example, adaptive dampers and a limited slip differential are both standard. As a result, driving this car closer to the limit feels more rewarding. But if you leave it in the comfort mode, it's almost as comfortable.



It's also important to add that the Honda model is noticeably bigger, offering better legroom and a larger trunk. If that doesn't factor into your decision, then you can also buy it as a coupe.



Where the Elantra claws itself back is design, as the leather seats it boasts look and feel better than the cloth ones in the Si. Hyundai's infotainment screen also looks more modern. But we figure the driving is going to swing the decision in favor of the Japanese model for most people.



