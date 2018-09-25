autoevolution
 

2020 Jetta GLI Might Debut at the Detroit Auto Show

The new Jetta is among the softest sprung, least dynamic compact sedans. However, we've known all along that a GLI model is coming, because of spyshots.
It seems the sub $30,000 sports sedan segment is making a comeback, as Volkswagen has put a rush order on the new GLI. In a recent interview, a company exec hinted that it would debut at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.

The only problem is that the exec in question is from South America. Hose Carlos Pavone, Head of Design, Volkswagen Brazil, spoke with Autoblog.com.ar during the local launch of the car and had this to say about the GLI:

"I estimate that Vento [Jetta] GLI could be presented in January, during the Detroit Show. The sports version was specifically designed for the tastes of the North American market."

So it sounds like he's not sure either. However, the GTI badge is showing increasing significance in South America, and Pavone hinted the sedan is made to suit tastes in the US of A, talking about unique 5-spoke wheels and a black contrasting roof.

Previous reports have hinted that the GLI will drop the regular Jetta's soft solid rear axle setup for a buttoned-down independent rear suspension. Everything from stopping power to lateral rigidity will be improved as well.

Of course, the Jetta GLI will pack a 2-liter turbo, bigger than its main rivals the Elantra Sport and Civic Si. Power should be increased from the current 210-hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) to about 220 or 230-hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. Gearbox options will include a manual and some kind of auto, either an 8-speed or, more likely, a 6-speed DSG.

Volkswagen recently took a 2020 GLI-based prototype to the salt flats, where it reached an insane speed of over 210 miles per hour. Of course, it was as slippery as a fish and had more than twice the power.
