Volkswagen Says You’d Betta Getta Jetta While You Still Can

21 May 2018
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is slowly creeping towards its first customers and, as with any new arrival on the market, it needs an advertising boost for a flying colors start. Enter Betta Getta Jetta.
This funky name is the one chosen by Volkswagen for the advertising campaign that would accompany the new Jetta’s launch. The campaign would encompass a dozen advertising spots, supported by tracks from an equal number of emerging artists.

“To relaunch one of Volkswagen’s most iconic vehicles, we wanted to convey a youthful and fun side of the brand,” said Todd Riddle, creative director at Deutsch, the people responsible for the campaign.

“We tapped into different production techniques and utilized music in ways we haven’t before. It is a perfect reflection of the brand’s soul while signaling an important progression with the new Jetta.”

The new campaign would focus on what the new model has to offer now and it didn’t before. That includes the 10-inch configurable Volkswagen digital cockpit, the 10-color ambient lighting system, or the 400-watt BeatsAudio sound system.

Obviously, the People First Warranty (six-years or 72,000-miles, whichever comes first), or as the carmaker calls it “America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty” is also a star of the new campaign.

The new Jetta was presented at this year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The nameplate is one of the most successful in the carmaker’s lineup, having sold 3.2 million units in the U.S. alone since its introduction in 1979.

The new generation will sell in the States in four trim levels, with an additional R-Line variant available since launch. The starting level Jetta is priced at $18,545.

Engine wise, customers will have a wide choice of options, starting with the 1.4 TSI four-cylinder turbo.

The car will become available in the U.S. by the end of this month.

