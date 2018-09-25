autoevolution
 

2020 Jaguar XE Shows Refreshed Taillights in Spy Video and Photos

While BMW is getting ready to revitalize its small executive sedan, the 3 Series, Jaguar probably wishes it took the XE money and made more crossovers. Still, a mid-life facelift is being prepared for next year.
Prototypes have been simultaneously been photographed in the South of Europe and filmed in Germany. They are roughly the same, and even though the camouflage is thick, we expect changes to be quite small.

While following the XE through traffic, he was able to film its taillights, which shine brightly from under their protective wrap. The redesigned LED units have sharper lines within the same old enclosure. A missing leaper badge reveals engineers are also working on a new radar detection system.

Our shots show the front of the car as well, where we see a new grille design and brooding, narrow headlights. The prototype also appears to have unusual mesh grilles, which in combination with the dual exhaust pipes hint at a sports 2-liter XE 300 to rival the Giulia Veloce.

We haven't heard anything about potential powertrain changes, so we can only speculate they will mirror the rest of the market and Land Rover's configurations. Thus, we think the XE will receive mild-hybrid technology of both the 12 and 48-volt configurations.

While the bulk of the sales will come from 2-liter engines, we might also see smaller 1.5-liter powertrains as well. The supercharged V6 is probably going to be dropped in favor and might be replaced by the Ingenium inline-6 engines being developed right now. While longer, this type of engine should fit inside a bay that already swallowed the 5-liter V8 of the SV Project 8.

While the budget for this facelift will be pretty small, Jaguar desperately needs to fix the infotainment system of the XE, which is one of its most harshly criticized features. Expect a full reveal of the refreshed sedan around the middle of 2019.

