2020 M440i Cabriolet Spied for the First Time, Has Big Exhausts

Days before we get to see the new 3 Series and probably the M340i as well, its convertible cousin makes its spyshots debut.
The prototype is at an advanced stage of development, sporty every panel it would need for production. But thick camouflage suggests this Bimmer is at least half a year away from its debut, which is consistent with the Bavarian way of doing things.
While reports suggested the 4 Series Cabriolet would be discontinued, this Audi A5 and Mercedes C-Cabrio rival is very much alive. Like the G20 sedan, the model appeals a little bigger than before. We have a little surprised that the Coupe version is nowhere to be seen. After all, it's impossible to make an M4 without it.
Shared architecture means this 4 Series gets the same engines as the sedan and the wagon. You're going to fall in love with the 3-liter models that wear the M Performance sticker of approval.
This is most likely the M440i Cabriolet, which should match the 360 HP and 500 Nm in the X3 M40i, though 380 HP can't be ruled out either. The d version will have two turbochargers and 326 HP, which is not bad at all. Meanwhile, Audi stops at 286 HP on its A4 and A5 models. Shame on you, Audi!
The aim of replacing a regular 435i/440i with the M440i is to compete with the Mercedes-AMG C43 and the Audi S4/S5. That's why BMW will give both its sub-M models standard AWD and 8-speed auto.
The slight downside to all these upgrades is that a standard M440i Cabriolet will cost about as much as a base M4 currently does. Of course, it will also be very fast due to that all-wheel-drive.
Design-wise, the warm M model differentiates itself using bigger air intakes and blue brakes. Our favorite feature are a couple of square exhaust ports, dominating the rear of the prototype. However, we also took notice of a brand new grille design with a sort of mesh, as you see on the new Z4.
