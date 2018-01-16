2019 VW Jetta Turns the Tables With Detroit Debut

The VW Jetta is all-new for 2019, and is set to turn the tables, both on the competition and on the Europeans. Let us explain.

18 photos



The reason? Apparently, it's too big for the European market. The German automaker insists that America is the Jetta's most important market, with 3.2 million units sold there to date. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see a version for China.



The first Jetta to be based on the famous modular MQB platform, the same used by the Golf and Tiguan, will go on sale in the United States during the second quarter of 2018. But let's check out this Detroit premiere and see what we think of it.



The styling is exactly what you'd expect from the brand that never rocks the boat. Sure, the one you see here looks good, but that's because of optional large diameter wheels and R-Line body kit. However, we still like how the elongated the roof and added an Audi-like crease down the sides.



Thanks to a slight increase in wheelbase, the Jetta features extra legroom. This Detroit debut model also comes with luxury features like ventilated and cooled leather seats. However, all 2019 models will have Android Auto and Apple Carplay. A Beats sound system is also making its debut.



Only one engine will be available, and it's a little bit disappointing: a 1.4-liter turbo making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The $18,545 base Jetta still comes with a 6-speed manual, but all the other trim levels get an 8-speed. No, not a DSG, but an automatic which is coupled to a stop-start system for even better mileage.



