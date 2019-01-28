2019 VW Jetta Takes on Nissan Kicks, Sedan-Crossover Rivalry Continues

- that's how these reviewers explain the rise in popularity of the crossover, while minivans and wagons are not what they used to be. But there's one segment which is still putting up a fight, the compact sedan.

42 photos

There are real advantages to having a Volkswagen Jetta over a



Let's start with the position. You sit in the Jetta, surrounded by the dash as the car wraps around you. Meanwhile, the Nissan Kicks and most other crossovers are like "chairs in the middle of a room," giving you the illusion of more space. Where the VW shines is legroom, thanks to its big wheelbase.



It should be noted that even though the sedan is a compact and the crossover a subcompact, they're quite similarly sized. Trunk space is pretty good in both, but you can't create a cavern in the back of the Jetta since you need a hatchback or a wagon for that. However, being from the class above, the VW simply feels like a more upmarket car. And even though VW doesn't splurge on its customers, the tech you're getting feels of a higher quality.



They do drive differently as well. Like most crossovers, the Kicks is FWD -only, but that's ok. The suspension isn't too high either, so it doesn't feel like it's going to blow over. However, you're getting much less in the powertrain department. A 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine sends 122-hp and just 114 lb-ft of torque to the CVT gearbox, returning 33 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the Jetta's only engine is engine is a 1.4-liter turbo making 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It gets one more mile to the gallon and comes with the 8-speed auto.



"You don't want to be seen driving what your dad had."There are real advantages to having a Volkswagen Jetta over a Nissan Kicks , for example. However, we think that this miss-matched comparison review is going to be just a drop in the ocean. So what are the main differences between the two?Let's start with the position. You sit in the Jetta, surrounded by the dash as the car wraps around you. Meanwhile, the Nissan Kicks and most other crossovers are like "chairs in the middle of a room," giving you the illusion of more space. Where the VW shines is legroom, thanks to its big wheelbase.It should be noted that even though the sedan is a compact and the crossover a subcompact, they're quite similarly sized. Trunk space is pretty good in both, but you can't create a cavern in the back of the Jetta since you need a hatchback or a wagon for that. However, being from the class above, the VW simply feels like a more upmarket car. And even though VW doesn't splurge on its customers, the tech you're getting feels of a higher quality.They do drive differently as well. Like most crossovers, the Kicks is-only, but that's ok. The suspension isn't too high either, so it doesn't feel like it's going to blow over. However, you're getting much less in the powertrain department. A 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine sends 122-hp and just 114 lb-ft of torque to thegearbox, returning 33 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the Jetta's only engine is engine is a 1.4-liter turbo making 147 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It gets one more mile to the gallon and comes with the 8-speed auto.