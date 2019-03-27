Get to Know the 2019 VW Jetta GLI With Fresh Photos and Videos

The launch event for the 2019 VW Jetta GLI is going on right now in Knoxville, Tennessee. As such, a whole bunch of photos and videos have been dropped, though the picture isn't complete just yet.

55 photos



That red car is the base GLI S with a sticker price of $25,995 (excluding $895 destination). It comes with a new suspension that's lower and stiffer than the standard Jetta, 18-inch wheels, a body kit, keyless access, LED lights, Climatronic, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert.



The 35th edition, which celebrates the anniversary of the GLI nameplate, is only $1,000 more. And for that, you get those wheels, adaptive dampers, black roof, mirrors, and spoiler, plus a bunch of badges.



Our favorite would have to be the white car, which is a GLI Autobahn because the black leather interior with red stitching is such a premium upgrade. However, it also costs $29,195. We'd argue that it's worth the extra money, considering standard equipment integrates a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather upholstery, a powered driver seat with memory and powered lumbar support, Digital Cockpit and the 400-watt Beats sound system with eight speakers.



Whichever version you go for, the



Are you looking to decide which is the right GLI for you? Our photo gallery might help you out. Just to over-simplify things, the grey car is the 35th Anniversary model. We don't particularly like the wheels, with the spoke design making them look smaller than they are.That red car is the base GLI S with a sticker price of $25,995 (excluding $895 destination). It comes with a new suspension that's lower and stiffer than the standard Jetta, 18-inch wheels, a body kit, keyless access, LED lights, Climatronic, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert.The 35th edition, which celebrates the anniversary of the GLI nameplate, is only $1,000 more. And for that, you get those wheels, adaptive dampers, black roof, mirrors, and spoiler, plus a bunch of badges.Our favorite would have to be the white car, which is a GLI Autobahn because the black leather interior with red stitching is such a premium upgrade. However, it also costs $29,195. We'd argue that it's worth the extra money, considering standard equipment integrates a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather upholstery, a powered driver seat with memory and powered lumbar support, Digital Cockpit and the 400-watt Beats sound system with eight speakers.Whichever version you go for, the new Jetta GLI is powered by the same 2-liter turbo as the Golf GTI, which makes a cameo appearance in the photos. The four-banger is good for 228-hp plus 258 pound-feet of torque and can be had with either a six-speed manual or the DSG, which is an $800 option. Whichever model you go for, it's cheaper than the equivalent GTI, and with an EPA-estimated 32mpg highway, this isn't a bad daily either.