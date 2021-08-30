Volkswagen Ditching Manual Transmissions for Good by 2030

Right before the Dieselgate emissions scandal came to light, Volkswagen still believed in combustion-engined vehicles. Just a few years later, the German automaker has confirmed that electromobility is the way forward. As a result of this 180-degree turn, it was only a matter of time until VW AG decided to phase out every manual transmission in the lineup.
I’m with the “save the manuals” crowd myself as I drive a stick shift. My previous car was a manual as well, and even though it’s not perfect in urban environments, the row-your-own box offers a connection between the driver and the vehicle that a good ol’ torque-converter automatic or a double-clutch unit can only dream of. The continuously variable transmission isn’t up to snuff either because artificial gear changes are not engaging.
On the other hand, developing a brand-new car, utility vehicle, or truck with a choice of two gearboxes translates to higher development and certification expenses. I wholly understand why so many automakers are ditching manuals in favor of two-pedal affairs, and I can’t point any fingers at VW for it.
According to motoring publication Auto Motor und Sport, you won’t be capable of buying a brand-new vehicle from the Volkswagen Group with a manual transmission from 2030 onward. The first casualty will be the ground-up redesign of the Tiguan in 2023, followed by the Passat. Considering that VW AG plans to switch to battery-electric vehicles by 2030 in Europe, it wouldn’t make sense for the Germans to spend money on upgrading manuals or developing new ones for an ever-shrinking pool of potential customers.
Over in Deutschland, automotive business intelligence firm JATO Dynamics estimates that 1,870 vehicles out of a total of 5,838 models across all manufacturers feature three-pedal trannies. These numbers paint a bleak picture for the most enthusiastic of drivers, but nevertheless, it is what it is.
On that stoic note, which manual-equipped Volkswagen do you think it’s worthy of being preserved for upcoming generations to admire and enjoy?
