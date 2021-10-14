Ford Focus Facelift Unveiled, Gets New Tech and 48V Hybrids

Ford has facelifted its Focus range, and the manufacturer has unveiled all the variants in the range at the same time. Therefore, in the photo gallery, you can see the Focus facelift in all its body variants.
As you know by now, Ford has significantly extended its Focus range over the years. The compact-class model was launched back in 1998 as a replacement for the Escort, and it was first offered in hatchback and sedan variants.
Its second generation brought a wagon and a convertible with a hardtop to the mix, but the latter went away with the third generation. Meanwhile, the fourth-generation Focus brought the Active variant, which seems to be here to stay, unlike the RS model, which was canceled back in 2020.
Now, let us move to what changed on the Ford Focus with the facelift. As you can observe, there is a larger front grille, along with new headlights that have a modified DRL signature. The rear of the vehicle has also been modified, but the changes are more subtle on the back of Ford's compact-class proposal.
Onboard, customers will find the SYNC 4 multimedia unit, which brings voice control with natural language understanding, cloud-connected navigation, wireless software updates, and a 13.2-inch landscape screen. According to Ford's analysis, the screen is the largest currently offered in this class, and we cannot think of any competitor with a larger infotainment display.
Also on the tech front, the facelifted Focus comes with Blind Spot Assist, which monitors blind spots and can act if the driver does not notice a vehicle in the blind spot and tries to change lanes. If the system detects an imminent collision, it may apply counter-steering to warn the driver and discourage a lane-change maneuver.
The driver is still responsible for what happens with the vehicle while it is on the road, so do not rely on systems like these to make you a safer driver, but just keep them on to reduce the risk of an accident.
The wagon version of the Focus will offer more cargo volume due to modifications made by the marque's engineering team. According to the company, the Focus Wagon will offer up to 1,653 liters (ca. 58 cu-ft) of cargo space.
As a response to customer feedback, Ford has also implemented a wet zone in the trunk, which is made to let users store wet items without damaging the carpet. Moreover, the company has also implemented what it describes as an easy-clean carpet, as well as side trims to match.
The wet zone in the trunk can be separated from the rest of the luggage with a vertical divider. As you can observe in the photo gallery, Ford shows a pair of wellingtons that are visibly covered in mud in the wet zone of the trunk, and the vertical divider can be seen raised next to the rubber boots.
From the powertrain perspective, Ford has announced the Focus facelift with two 48-volt hybrid options, both based on the 1.0-liter EcoBoost unit. These develop 125 or 155 horsepower and are available for the first time with a seven-speed, twin-clutch, automatic gearbox (Powershift). The EcoBoost engine in the Focus range was hybridized with an 11.5 kW belt-integrated starter-generator and an 8Ah Lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack that operates at 48 volts.
The new seven-speed transmission can perform a triple downshift to provide the best possible response during overtaking, Ford notes. According to the Blue Oval, the automatic transmission can figure out when to hold on to a lower gear for best acceleration. On ST-Line models, customers also get paddles on the steering wheel to control the automatic gearbox.
Customers in some markets can also opt for a 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel unit that develops 95 or 120 horsepower. At launch, that unit is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, but an eight-speed automatic will be offered for the more powerful oil burner.
In standard form, the front suspension is a MacPherson strut-type, and some powertrains get a hydro-bush setup for the rear bushings of the lower L-arms of the suspension. Otherwise, the suspension will have rubber bushings. The ST-Line models in the Ford Focus facelift range will get a lowered ride height by 10 mm, along with unique spring and damper tuning.
The standard rear suspension is a twist-beam setup, but the Wagon and other variants will get a multi-link setup in a short-long-arm configuration on an isolated subframe. The wagon gets unique dampers and dedicated geometry, and customers will be able to order continuously controlled damping.
Standard wheels are 16-inch steel ones, but alloys are available in 16, 17, and 18-inch variants. Disc brakes are standard all round, as the Focus has accustomed us for many years.
Meanwhile, the Focus ST comes with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost unit that is available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed Powershift twin-clutch automatic. The diesel engine offered on the Focus ST is no longer present in the range.
Regardless of transmission choice, the EcoBoost unit provides 280 horsepower and 430 Nm on the Focus ST, which will remain the most powerful model in the range.
Unlike its regular siblings, the Focus ST comes standard with 18-inch alloys and can be ordered with 19-inch rims. The multi-link suspension is standard for this model, and the anti-roll bar, steering knuckle geometry, suspension geometry, and spring and damper tuning are unique to this variant. As usual, the Wagon variant gets a different setup.
Ford is expected to announce pricing for the updated Focus in the coming weeks.
