Satin Blue 700-HP Brabus G 63 Rides Open-Chopped and 4x4 Squared on Forgiato 24s

That moment when one realizes all the money in the world will not buy happiness. Or, in this automotive case, an extremely outrageous Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² open-top. The latter is a one-off, that’s why.
G-Class connoisseurs will easily notice there’s a potential conundrum. Mercedes-AMG does sell the G 63. Brabus equips the latter with many upgrades. So, it can obviously deliver some 700 ponies. And Mercedes-Benz does manufacture the G 500/G 550 in 4x4 squared form. But none of them is a convertible.
And none of them combine into a single product. Well, there’s just one Satin Blue exception riding on 24-inch black Forgiato wheels. And you probably can’t have it at home in America for two simple reasons. The first one: it’s a unique product. Secondly, it was created by RACE!, an automotive customization shop located in South Africa. Or, perhaps, there’s a glimmer of hope...
First things first, kudos to the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato. They have social media traveled across oceans and continents to showcase this bespoke creation. According to the description we need to stand down and prepare to drop jaws. Although, we had already fallen off the office seat and licked some floor dust at the sight of the hero shot.
Anyway, now that we’re composed again, let’s see why this may or may not be an off-road aficionado’s extreme cup of tea. Remember, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Complete with a Satin Blue paintjob for “Ferris B,” as was this Brabus G 63 4x4 Squared nicknamed. And boys and girls, it does come with perhaps too many highlights.
Among them, the absolute star must be the chopped roof and back end that is now covered by a detachable carbon fiber roof. The rest, as they say, including the 24-inch Forgiatos wrapped around 37-inch tires is description history! Oh, and there is also a hint about global availability...
