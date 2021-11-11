Bianchi Drops Specialissima Giro105 – Limited Edition Frameset Weighing 750 Grams

Speaking of eyelids, Bianchi just announced one of the most saliva-inducing road bikes I've seen in some time, not that my opinion matters much. But what does matter a whole lot is that the Specialissima Giro105 - Limited Edition road rager is a frame that weighs no more than 750 grams.
Not to mention that this run is limited to only 105 pieces. Better take the decision to get yourself one of these puppies before another 105 folks read this article and decide to do the same thing. After all, autoevolution publishes worldwide; once Europe wakes up, these 105 pieces are as good as gone.
Now, the spirit behind the bike is in commemoration of the 105th edition of Giro d'Italia, a 21-day race that totals a distance of 3,410 km (2,118 mi) and features an altitude gain of 51,000 meters (167,322 feet). Do you have any idea what that sort of elevation change will do to your body?
As for the Giro105, there's a bit of a catch to the story. According to the manufacturer's website, all you can currently buy is a frameset. Once you've acquired your piece of history, you'll have to spend a bit more to add the components you've come to love and trust.
Aside from the sleek layering of each sheet of carbon to compose the frame, Bianchi also features a "specially-created shade of Enrosadira," said to be the color of the Dolomites under a setting or rising sun. If the light hits it just right, it's supposed to shine with reds, golds, and pinks, all brought forth by the use of "rare pigments."
The fork's design is also made to commemorate the Giro with a ribbon-like representation of the Giro Trofeo senza Fine, the Endless Trophy bestowed upon the winners of this event.
So far, Bianchi is taking down details of those interested in the frame, but it will ultimately be available on April 15, 2022. Remember what I said about taking your time to decide on this bike? I'm not sure you'll have that long.
I ended up watching the video at the bottom of this article. Maybe it was that epic music that gave me the chills, but upon further introspection, I found that it was me picturing myself hitting that perfect asphalt on a Specialissima Giro105 that really got my blood pressure going.
