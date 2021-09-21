2022 Honda Civic Hatch Is Born in the U.S.A., Enters Production at Greensburg

Subsequent to a $50.2 million injection into the Greensburg, Indiana Auto Plant to prepare it for the assembly of the new model, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has entered production in the United States.
This is the first time the hatchback variant of the Honda Civic is being put together in the U.S. Greensburg became the company’s first local facility to build the Acura ILX in 2012, Honda Insight in 2019, and CR-V Hybrid in 2020.
“We are proud the Indiana Auto Plant has been chosen to lead production in North America for an all-new model like the 2022 Civic Hatchback that is playing an increasingly important role in the U.S. market,” commented the plant’s lead, Larry Geise.
Besides the Civic Hatchback, the factory, which has an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles and has given birth to over 2 million cars over the past 12 years at the 2.4 million square-foot (~223,000 square-meter) Greensburg facility, also assembles the CR-V and Insight Hybrid.
Ever since it was reintroduced in the United States in 2016, the Civic Hatchback has accounted for more than 20% of all Civic sales. In total, the 10th generation sold in over 1.7 million units, being the first choice for a new vehicle in America when it comes to first-time buyers, Millennials, Gen Z, and multicultural customers over the last 5 years, Honda claims.
Offered in four trim levels, the 2022 Civic Hatchback range kicks off with the LX, from $23,915, including the $1,015 destination charge and before dealer fees. The Sport starts at $25,115, and the EX-L and Sport Touring follow it from $27,615 and $30,415 respectively. The first two are offered exclusively with the 2.0-liter engine that produces 158 hp, while the EX-L and Sport Touring get the turbocharged 1.5-liter mill, with 180 HP. Depending on the trim level, the model comes with either a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.
