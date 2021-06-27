2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets Digital Redesign to Look Wagon-Like

Vintage Endurance Racing Vibes Make Their Presence Felt on This Honda CBR600RR

This new Civic generation is supposed to be more upmarket, probably because Honda wants the broadest possible appeal. But that doesn't work well with the hatchback, which is seen as this sportier model that's almost European in nature.We're not just talking metaphorically, as being made in Britain was a major part of the appeal for the outgoing model. And they took away some things we liked. For example, the hatch opening now has just one simple piece of glass. And the sedan will apparently be the only Civic Si body style available. What is even the point here? Well, if you ask us, Honda is deliberately trying to make the Civic hatch less interesting so it can be discontinued. And it has to do with the model no longer playing a major role in Europe or Asia.In his latest YouTube redesign video, artist TheSketchMonkey criticizes the 2022 Civic for not looking like a real hatchback and attempts to do something about it. He argues that there's not enough separating the two body styles, which is obviously true since the hatch now has the same rear doors. They basically just chopped off a bit from the back and called it a day.Before deciding what needs to be done, the artist also takes a look at the previous generations of the hatch, which are icons in their own right. Many of them had practical, square rear ends. If you'd like to know a little more about the Type R versions of these older cars, check out this drag race. Because it's got a long body, when the Civic hatch is made square, it ends up looking like a small wagon. There are other small changes, like the shoulder line and the narrower taillights. It's a bit like a Subaru in shape, and we believe some customers might appreciate it. What do you think about Honda's 2022 model and this digital redesign? Let us know in the comments.