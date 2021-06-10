2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teaser Photo Reveals Roomier Body Style

After Honda took the veils off the four-door sedan in April, the all-new Civic will be joined by the five-door hatchback on June 23rd. The more practical option is made at the automaker’s Indiana plant, and under the skin, you can expect similar oily bits to the more affordable body style.
The hatchback is marketed as the sportier choice, which explains why Honda will offer a six-speed manual transmission instead of a continuously variable transmission with or without paddle shifters. Prospective customers will be further treated to a close-ratio stick shift in the upcoming Civic Si (sedan and hatchback) and Civic Type R (exclusively hatchback).
To be unveiled during a virtual concert on the Honda Stage YouTube channel, the compact-sized runabout will be joined on stage by headliner H.E.R. and pop duo Majid Jordan. The sole picture of the hatchback reveals a sloping roofline topped by a shark-fin antenna, door-mounted side mirrors, a rather frowny front-fascia design, and a red finish.
The color is called Rallye Red, and it’s one of eight available for MY 2022. In no particular order, the palette also consists of Sonic Gray Pearl, Morning Mist Blue Metallic, Aegean Blue Metallic, Platinum White Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic.
Under the hood, you’ll find a free-breathing engine as standard. The 2.0-liter motor develops 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm) of torque, which isn’t too shabby for a lump designed to be reliable and efficient. Customers who prefer a bit more punch will have to settle for the 1.5-liter turbo, which offers 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm).
The only downside to the force-fed mill is oil dilution, a problem that Honda tried to solve (and failed to) with software updates. Honda eventually gave up, extending the warranty on more than a million Civics and CR-Vs with this engine. The extended warranty covers any oil dilution-related repairs that concern the spark plugs, rocker-arm assembly, and camshaft.
