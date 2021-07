2021 Vauxhall Grandland UK Pricing Confirmed, 225 PS PHEV Starts at £34,365

HP

Comprising of four trim levels, the SE, SRi, Elite, and Ultimate, the 2021 Vauxhall Grandland family has a recommended retail price of £25,500 (equal to $35,133) for the base grade.Standard gear includes the 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, electric folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and dusk-sensing headlights, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, DAB radio, electric parking brake, and cruise control.Starting at £27,540 ($37,943), the SRi brings 18-inch wheels, glossy black exterior trim, rear tinted windows, 10-inch infotainment system, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and 180-degree reversing camera.The Elite can be had from £29,190 ($40,217). It rides on 19-inch wheels, gets LED Matrix headlights, keyless entry & go, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, different front seats, electric tailgate, blind spot alert, and advanced park assist.The Ultimate starts at £31,290 ($43,110) and adds more glossy black exterior accents, as well as Alcantara upholstery inside, and 360-degree camera system.Three powertrains are available, depending on the spec, for the 2021 Grandland. The lineup kicks off with the 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline unit , making 130 PS (128/ 95), available with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-liter turbodiesel has an identical output and can be had only with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.Finally, the 2021 Grandland is also available with a plug-in hybrid, which combines a 1.6-liter gasoline unit and an electric motor, for a total output of 225 PS (222 HP / 165 kW). The electrified assembly is limited to the SRi and Elite variants, and works in concert with an eight-speed auto, returning up to 192 mpg UK (160 mpg US / 1.5 l/100 km) and offering a 34-mile (55-km) electric driving range on thecycle.