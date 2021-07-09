2021 Vauxhall Grandland UK Pricing Confirmed, 225 PS PHEV Starts at £34,365

SB30 e-Bike From Smart Balance Could Very Well Be the Perfect Urban Companion

A few hours after the unveiling of the facelifted Grandland , which loses the X suffix for its mid-cycle refresh, Vauxhall has announced the official pricing details for the United Kingdom. The refreshed compact crossover is already up for grabs, and deliveries will start this fall. 14 photos



Standard gear includes the 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, electric folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and dusk-sensing headlights, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, DAB radio, electric parking brake, and cruise control.



Starting at £27,540 ($37,943), the SRi brings 18-inch wheels, glossy black exterior trim, rear tinted windows, 10-inch infotainment system, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and 180-degree reversing camera.



The Elite



The Ultimate starts at £31,290 ($43,110) and adds more glossy black exterior accents, as well as Alcantara upholstery inside, and 360-degree camera system.



Three powertrains are available, depending on the spec, for the 2021 Grandland. The lineup kicks off with the 1.2-liter turbocharged HP / 95 kW ), available with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-liter turbodiesel has an identical output and can be had only with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.



Editor's note: Full pricing details can be seen in the image gallery. Full pricing details can be seen in the image gallery.

