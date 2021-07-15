GM Tacitly Admits Bolt EV Recall Is Not Enough, Asks Owners to Park Outside

2021 SEAT Ibiza and Arona UK Pricing Announced, and They’re Not Cheap

Having received a mid-cycle refresh earlier this year, the 2021 Ibiza supermini and 2021 Arona subcompact crossover have officially launched in the UK, with SEAT announcing the pricing and specification details for the two models. 8 photos 2021 SEAT Ibiza



Offered in the SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, XCellence, and XCellence Lux trim levels, the



The Ibiza SE Technology brings 16-inch alloys, bigger 9.2-inch infotainment, SEAT Connect with remote access, and SD card map updates for one year. The FR adds 17-inch wheels, rear privacy windows, full LED automatic headlights and LED taillights, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, sportier exterior trim, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and front sports seats in Navy and Black cloth upholstery.







The XCellence Lux range-topper features the SEAT Drive Profiles and ECO function (not with the 1.0 MPI engine), reversing camera, parking sensors at both ends, adaptive cruise control, digital cockpit, high beam assist, and dynamic road sign assist.



The HP / 70 kW ), and 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW). The former is available across all grades, whereas the latter, be it with the manual or DSG automatic gearbox, is reserved for the FR specs and above. Details surrounding the 1.0-liter MPI will be announced later this year, the Spanish carmaker says.2021 SEAT Arona

The



Sitting on 17-inch alloy wheels, and featuring a contrasting roof and body-colored side mirror caps (electric adjustment), the base model gets front fog lamps, rear spoiler, hidden exhaust pipe, LED automatic headlamps, metallic paint, 8.2-inch touchscreen display, smartphone integration, SEAT Connect, chrome accents, leather-wrapped gear knob and handbrake lever, and flat-bottomed steering wheel. The A/C, auto-dimming rearview mirror, electric windows for all doors, and a few other gizmos are included too.







SEAT has equipped



