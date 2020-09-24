Morfuns Éole Is the Elegant, Foldable and Light e-Bike for Super-Nice Commutes

4 2021 SEAT Leon FR Shows Its Sexy Behind, Face Will Probably Still Be Dull

3 2020 SEAT Leon Leaked Ahead of Debut, Looks Similar to the Golf

2 Here Is the Face of the First Ever Cupra Leon, Heart Is a Plug-In Hybrid

1 2021 SEAT Leon Goes on the Road for the First Time, Stuns Spain

2021 SEAT Arona Facelift Spied With New Features, Possibly New Engine

The SEAT Arona came out in 2017 as Spain's answer to the booming subcompact crossover market. It competes with models like the Nissan Juke, as well as sister cars such as the Volkswagen T-Cross. 19 photos



Our spies captured this test prototype in the Alps, where it was wearing camouflage over the front and rear fascia. To most people, this looks exactly the same, which is why we have to point out the changes.



A new mesh pattern has been introduced, looking like large fish scales. Also, the badge is probably a bit different, and the side "intakes" around the fog lights have been re-shaped. While the overall shape of the headlights is unchanged, they will have graphics that mirror the



At the back, the taillights have only minimal revisions, while the lower bumper sports two rectangular exhaust tips, which are obviously very fake. We think these will only come with the FR sports package, as in the case of the Leon and



Keen-eyed observers might have noticed that the prototype has wind speed detectors on the roof and measuring equipment strapped to the wheels. That usually means powertrain testing, but what could the little Arona be getting?



At first, the car came with 1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI, and 1.6 TDI engines, followed by a TGI natural gas unit. However, they stopped offering the 1.6 TDI recently, and because this would need to be swapped with a 2.0 TDI, we think diesel is completely off the table.



Our guess is that the prototype has a mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI. On paper, this doesn't sound like it does much, but You almost never hear about it in the media, but the Arona is doing relatively well in the sales charts. While it might not have the most amazing features, it's a small, cheap, sharp-looking urban crossover. And within a year, it should receive a mid-life facelift.Our spies captured this test prototype in the Alps, where it was wearing camouflage over the front and rear fascia. To most people, this looks exactly the same, which is why we have to point out the changes.A new mesh pattern has been introduced, looking like large fish scales. Also, the badge is probably a bit different, and the side "intakes" around the fog lights have been re-shaped. While the overall shape of the headlights is unchanged, they will have graphics that mirror the new Leon. At the back, the taillights have only minimal revisions, while the lower bumper sports two rectangular exhaust tips, which are obviously very fake. We think these will only come with the FR sports package, as in the case of the Leon and Ibiza Keen-eyed observers might have noticed that the prototype has wind speed detectors on the roof and measuring equipment strapped to the wheels. That usually means powertrain testing, but what could the little Arona be getting?At first, the car came with 1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI, and 1.6engines, followed by a TGI natural gas unit. However, they stopped offering the 1.6 TDI recently, and because this would need to be swapped with a 2.0 TDI, we think diesel is completely off the table.Our guess is that the prototype has a mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI. On paper, this doesn't sound like it does much, but during a test of the Golf, it kept the engine shut off for 4 whole minutes and resulted in real fuel savings.