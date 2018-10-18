autoevolution

Kia Stonic, SEAT Arona and Renault Captur Compete Over Small Crossover Title

18 Oct 2018, 20:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
B-segment crossovers blew up from a non-existent segment a decade ago to one of the biggest in Europe right now. The Renault Captur rocketed to the Top 10 sales chart, which never happens within the first generation of a car. But can the Kia Stonic and SEAT Arona compete, and how will they differ?
3 photos
Kia Stonic, SEAT Arona and Renault Captur Compete Over Small Crossover TitleKia Stonic, SEAT Arona and Renault Captur Compete Over Small Crossover Title
One of the first things Mat Watson says after presenting the cars is that the price you pay for them heavily influences the buying decision. Not surprisingly, the Renault Captur's with its attractive exterior is a best-seller when it's also the cheapest.

So how does the SEAT Arona win this review? Yes, it won, and we're not sure we agree with the outcome, though it's not that controversial. The Arona does the same things as the Renault, but sometimes a little better. For instance, it has the same size trunk with a flat loading bay and ample rear bench. However, it's more capable of taking three passengers back there with a bit more elbow room.

That shouldn't be a deal-maker since most buyers have no idea what it's like to ride in the back. But the dashboard of the Arona is undeniably better. The tech that trickled down from VW allows it to have a much better infotainment and grown-up gauges. You can even order it with a 10-inch digital dash.

The engine range is also a bit better wider than in the other two, though most people just want something efficient with about 100 horsepower. Though nice to have, the 150 horsepower 1.5 TSI is pointless if you ask us.

So what about the Kia Stonic? Well, we think it looks way sportier than the other too, and it has an impressive dashboard design as well. Carwow's review video describes it as the most car-like and sporty to drive, though this comes at the cost of comfort. Though it seems to have come last, we wouldn't completely remove it from the shopping list.

Kia Stonic SEAT Arona Renault Captur
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
SEAT models:
SEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVAll SEAT models  
 
 