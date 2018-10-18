Kia Stonic, SEAT Arona and Renault Captur Compete Over Small Crossover Title

One of the first things Mat Watson says after presenting the cars is that the price you pay for them heavily influences the buying decision. Not surprisingly, the Renault Captur's with its attractive exterior is a best-seller when it's also the cheapest.So how does the SEAT Arona win this review? Yes, it won, and we're not sure we agree with the outcome, though it's not that controversial. The Arona does the same things as the Renault, but sometimes a little better. For instance, it has the same size trunk with a flat loading bay and ample rear bench. However, it's more capable of taking three passengers back there with a bit more elbow room.That shouldn't be a deal-maker since most buyers have no idea what it's like to ride in the back. But the dashboard of the Arona is undeniably better. The tech that trickled down from VW allows it to have a much better infotainment and grown-up gauges. You can even order it with a 10-inch digital dash.The engine range is also a bit better wider than in the other two, though most people just want something efficient with about 100 horsepower. Though nice to have, the 150 horsepower 1.5 TSI is pointless if you ask us.So what about the Kia Stonic? Well, we think it looks way sportier than the other too, and it has an impressive dashboard design as well. Carwow's review video describes it as the most car-like and sporty to drive, though this comes at the cost of comfort. Though it seems to have come last, we wouldn't completely remove it from the shopping list.