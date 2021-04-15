Refreshed 2021 SEAT Ibiza and Arona Bring Subtle Exterior, Big Interior Updates

A cheerful and deeply Latin part of the Volkswagen Group, Spain’s automaker SEAT continues on its European-focused path with the introduction of the updated fifth generation Ibiza supermini and its Arona subcompact crossover sibling.
Not just an ultra-famous Mediterranean Sea Island, Ibiza is also a legendary model for the Spanish carmaker and one of its best-selling vehicles throughout five iterations. According to the company, it’s now gearing up to hit the six million units milestone, and these refreshed models are just about ready to give it the needed boost to succeed at that.
Meanwhile, the Arona was only launched in 2017, but it’s already “a key pillar” for SEAT, given the fact it has become so popular in 2020 that it was the second best-selling model in the family. According to the company, some four years into the current life cycle of both models, it was time for a nip and tuck, so it has decided to instill “new vigor to its urban vehicles with a youthful spirit, as it adds an evolution in the exterior and a revolution in the interior.”
As far as the exterior changes are concerned, the Ibiza drew the short straw as most upgrades were performed on a very subtle level. We noticed during the online presentation the newly-standard 100% LED lights or the hand-written “Ibiza” logo in the rear. Meanwhile, the Arona gets more pronounced changes set to deliver “a more robust exterior design and greater off-road character.”
There’s a new front design, newly added high-riding fog lamps, as well as new bumpers to go along with the fresh alloy wheel options. On the other hand, the interiors of both models have gone through deeper changes, as emphasized by the presentation from the 12:15 mark.
The Ibiza and Arona will arrive (at a yet unspecified date) at dealerships with a reworked version of the (now softer) dashboard that also has the larger infotainment system central display in a slightly more elevated position.
Highlights include the Nappa steering wheel, new upholstery options, or the quirky new ambient lighting feature that not only reaches traditional places such as the door cards but also illuminates the air vents!
